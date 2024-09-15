El Paso County Sheriff's Office conducting suspicious death investigation Saturday night

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the office is conducting a suspicious death investigation Saturday evening.
Details are limited and News5 has a crew on the way to the scene working to learn more.
The El Paso County Sheriff office is investigating a suspicious death in the area of midway estates in Hanover. PIO is responding to the scene. More information to follow.
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 15, 2024
According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is located at the Midway Estates in Hanover.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
___
The Aftermath of Homeless Camp Cleanups In Pueblo
The City of Pueblo and the mayor have received both support and pushback about the way they are trying to clean up the steel city. Last week, the city cleared out trash and homeless camps along Fountain Creek.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.