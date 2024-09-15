El Paso County Sheriff's Office conducting suspicious death investigation Saturday night

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the office is conducting a suspicious death investigation Saturday evening.

Details are limited and News5 has a crew on the way to the scene working to learn more.

The El Paso County Sheriff office is investigating a suspicious death in the area of midway estates in Hanover. PIO is responding to the scene. More information to follow. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 15, 2024

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is located at the Midway Estates in Hanover.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

