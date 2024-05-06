Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office assisting with fire burning on Cheyenne Mountain

Posted at 10:08 AM, May 06, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are assisting with efforts to contain a fire burning on Cheyenne Mountain.

At this time the size and location of the fire are unknown. No pre-evacuations have been issued at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, the Broadmoor Fire Department is the lead agency working on the fire.

News5 has contacted the Broadmoor Fire Agency and sheriff's office for updates but is awaiting a response.

