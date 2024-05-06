El Paso County Sheriff's Office assisting with fire burning on Cheyenne Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they are assisting with efforts to contain a fire burning on Cheyenne Mountain.

EPSO Wildland Fire is currently responding to the fire on Cheyenne Mountain.



Broadmoor Fire is in command of operations- and will be the source of contact for updates and information. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 6, 2024

At this time the size and location of the fire are unknown. No pre-evacuations have been issued at this time.

According to the sheriff's office, the Broadmoor Fire Department is the lead agency working on the fire.

News5 has contacted the Broadmoor Fire Agency and sheriff's office for updates but is awaiting a response.

