El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing 61-year-old man

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 61-year-old James Bradley.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Bradley was last seen at his home in the 10000 block of West Highway 24 on Feb. 15. around 12 p.m.

Bradley is 6'4", weighs approximately 189 pounds and police say he suffers from dementia.

Authorities believe Bradley left his residence driving a maroon GMV Envoy with Colorado plates that read NLQ021 and may have been going to Oklahoma.

If you have any information about Bradley's whereabouts, contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.