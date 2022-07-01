Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating missing 18-year-old

Lizzy McPherson
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Lizzy McPherson
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 16:35:03-04

PEYTON, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Lizzy McPherson.

McPherson was last seen Thursday night in the 12000 block of Bradshaw Road in Peyton.

Officials say McPherson is a developmentally delayed 18-year-old who is 5 foot tall, 90 pounds with red hair, freckles and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact EPCSO at (719) 390-5555.

