El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for public's assistance locating woman, her two children

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Tanya Bebb and her children.

Tanya Bebb disappeared on Jan. 8 from the 4000 block of North Curtis Road with her 2 children, both boys ages 3 and 10, after she left the residence in a red-colored sedan.

Bebb is a 33-year-old woman with hazel eyes, is 5'7", approximately 230 lbs with dark brown shoulder-length hair.

She left the residence with a man who may go by the name Michael.

Bebb told her family she was going to eat with a friend and has not been seen or heard from since then and was reported missing on Jan. 12.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

