El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing 12-year-old

El Paso County Sheriff
Missing 12-year-old from Monument
Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 15, 2022
MONUMENT, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating 12-year-old Thomas Sotelo.

Sotelo was last seen on Tuesday morning at approximately 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road in Monument.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Sotelo is 5'3", approximately 100 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Sotelo was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black pants. He may also have a scooter with him.

If you see him, please call 719-390-5555.

