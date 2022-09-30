El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests man linked to arson on I-25

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they say was linked to a grass fire started on I-25.

Around 1:00 pm Thursday, September 29th, the EPCS dispatch center received multiple calls of a man starting multiple fires on I-25 at mile marker 119.

Multiple engines from Fountain Fire Department immediately responded to the call quickly putting out a small grass fire started by the man.

Due to the detailed descriptions of the suspect from callers and a witness at the scene, deputies were able to quickly

identify and arrest 44-year-old John Leavins.

Mr. Leavins was later charged with 4th-degree arson.

In a statement from the Sheriff's office, they wanted to thank the citizens and firefighters at the scene.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Fountain Fire Department for their quick response to and suppression of this fire before it could spread in the dry grass and vegetation in that area. We additionally would like to thank those who called 911 and provided the detailed suspect information with which our deputies were able to make a quick arrest, possibly preventing him from continuing these acts and further endangering the public."

_____

