El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrest man armed with machete

PALMER LAKE, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a 37-year-old man was arrested after a reported machete attack.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 25, a call came in about a stabbing in the 800 block of Meadow Lane.

A neighbor reported someone broke into their neighbor's house and attacked them with a knife.

A Palmer Lake Police Department officer and an El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy responded.

Upon their arrival, they located the suspect armed with a machete and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

The homeowners immediately received medical attention. One victim has been released from the hospital but the other victim sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as Adam Gerak who has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on 2 counts of Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, and Felony Menacing along with other charges.

