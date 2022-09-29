Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriffs looking for missing 11-year-old boy

Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 29, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso county Sheriff's office is looking for an 11-year-old missing boy named Romeo. He was last seen leaving Sproul Junior High at 12 PM today. He was last seen wearing black stonewashed jeans, black and blue hoodie, with grey knit tennis shoes.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please call 719-390-5555
