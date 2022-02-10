El Paso County Sheriff's Department asks for shelter in place on Excursion Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Department is asking residents within a 1/4 mile residence of the 4000 block of Excursion Drive to shelter in place due to "significant" police activity.

Residents are advised to stay away from doors and windows, and if you're not in the area, to stay away.

Details on the cause of the police activity is not yet available.

News5 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.

