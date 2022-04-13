El Paso County Sheriff looking for missing endangered adult

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for 50-year-old Alejandro Ortiz.

He was last seen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the 1100 Block of Brockdell Drive which is in the Security-Widefield area.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

The sheriff's office says Ortiz has a mental health condition and needs his medication.

Call 719-390-5555 if you see him or have any information.

_____

