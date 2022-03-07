El Paso County Sheriff investigating armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday at a pawn shop on the 300 block of Main Street in Colorado Springs.

The Sheriff's Office received several calls just after 11 A.M. Saturday saying there was a shooting at a pawn shop.

Footage from the pawn shop show's three young men dressed in black hoodies and black pants open the front door, and one of them attempted to fire at the employees behind the counter when he entered.

However, the gun malfunctioned, and the man stepped back to clear the misfire before then firing again at the counter. Police say the shot hit the bottom of a display cabinet close to the employees. After firing, the three men ran from the store.

A caller into the police department told them that after they ran from the store they drove away in a gray Honda sedan with temporary license plates, driving north on Security Boulevard.

Police reviewed security camera footage after the robbery and saw the three driving around the parking lot for a few minutes before the robbery.

Police deputies were not able to find the Honda sedan or the suspects in the crime.

If you have any information on any of the suspects or the incident, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking you to please contact them at either the EPSO Communications Center at 719-390-5555 or EPSO Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

