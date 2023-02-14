El Paso County Sheriff hosting press conference on investigation into Yoder neighbors dispute

EL PASO COUNTY — Sheriff Joe Roybal is hosting a media-only event Tuesday afternoon concerning the dispute between farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery and their neighbors in eastern El Paso County.

A release states the Sheriff is "to provide comments and information relative our agency’s ongoing involvement." Also attending the event is El Paso County Executive Director of Communications Vernon Stewart, El Paso County District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Christopher Gonzalez.

The dispute in Yoder reportedly centers on claims of racism, property vandalism, dead farm animals, and more. The Mallery's were arrested last week on felony stalking charges. The husband is also charged with utility tampering and theft.

News5's Andy Koen has spoken with Portia Prescott, President of the Rocky Mountain NAACP, who says her group is helping the couple find a defense attorney; and the organization is on a fact-finding mission concerning property lines.

According to Prescott, the couple claims they've faced racial harassment since buying a 640-acre section near Yoder a few years ago.

"We are now in a situation where their neighbor has been able to manipulate the system to weaponize the police against them," said Prescott. "We're going to find out the exact borders of their land, we're going to conduct, make sure an independent surveyor comes out and surveys the property so that we get a clear idea as NAACP, and we want to see if this is something that the county or the mayor's office or something, that this is what they could've done," she said.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has denied allegations of harassment toward the couple by deputies.

As of last week, dispatchers have received more than 170 calls for service to the property since April 2021, according to an EPC Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has compiled roughly 100 pages from the 23 case reports involving the Mallerys. They plan to release them after they finish with redactions. This in addition to more than 40 hours of body camera footage from their calls for service to the property.

