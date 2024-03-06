El Paso County seeking nominations for the 2023 Veteran of the Year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County is seeking people to nominate someone they know for the 2023 Veteran of the Year.

Nominations will be accepted through April 1, to nominate someone click here.

The county asks that people nominate a member of our community who has demonstrated exemplary military service, community service, and support for veterans in the community. Nominations must also be veterans who have been honorably discharged or retired from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States.

The county has been running the El Paso County Veteran of the Year award since 2017. You can click the names of previous winners below to learn more about their service:



