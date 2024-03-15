El Paso County Search and Rescue rescues person on Manitou Incline Friday, incline closed until Monday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Search and Rescue rescued a person on the Manitou Incline Friday. According to search and rescue, they were called out at 9:50 a.m.

They say the rescue took about six hours to complete due to the deep snow. Search and rescue also says the person had a medical emergency on the incline.

The person was transferred to an ambulance, their condition is unknown at this time.

The incline, which is a hot attraction in Manitou Springs will also be closed until 6:00 a.m. Monday. Currently, no volunteers are monitoring the entrance, and the traditional system to make a reservation will tell you the same thing.

INCLINE CLOSED UNTIL MONDAY AT 6 A.M. : This sign was just posted at the Manitou Incline entrance just now. At the same time, El Paso County Search and Rescue are conducting a rescue on the Incline. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/vFmFN6lRds — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) March 15, 2024

The incline is a known training and outdoor attraction but can be dangerous on its own on a good day, not to mention after a record snowfall.

