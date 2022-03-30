El Paso County Search and Rescue find missing hiker on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — The hiker who went missing Tuesday on Pikes Peak has been found alive. Rescuers are assisting Random down the trail, and he was found 2 miles below the summit on Barr's trail.

Rescuers expect Random will be fully down the mountain by late afternoon.

The El Paso County Search and Rescue team began their search for 26 year old Michael Random 6 P.M. Tuesday after he was reported overdue around 3:30 P.M. the same day by his parents. Before that, he was last heard from Tuesday morning.

Random left Barr Camp around 5 P.M. Monday evening.

Search and Rescue were slowed down by challenging weather conditions Tuesday night, but by Wednesday morning, a full team of 22 searchers were deployed on the mountain. A team of 10 started from the summit, with another team of 10 beginning their search from the Cog. They received further assistance in their search from a drone.

Random came to hike Pikes Peak from Clinton, Oklahoma with the intention to summit Pikes Peak, according to his parents. They say he did come prepared, and he was equipped with a zero temperature sleeping bag and food supplies. He was attempting the summit alone.

This is a developing news story, News5 will update it when we receive more information.

