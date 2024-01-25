El Paso County School Choice Fair is happening this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 60 K-12 public, private, and charter schools will be hosting a school choice fair this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Great Wolf Lodge, off Federal Drive near Interquest Parkway.

Organizers say there's going to be free books, live music, face painting, and balloon artists. That will also include free giveaways for laptops, iPads, and cash prizes.

"There are so many options that are available for families, in El Paso County alone that parents struggle sometimes with knowing what to do," said Deborah Hendrix with Parents Challenge. "So, as a parent, that might not know all of the nuances, where do I start? and that's one of the things we try to at least help our families".

The event will be hosted in the conference center of the resort, and not the water park. You can sign up online using the link here, or show up in person on Saturday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.