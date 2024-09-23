El Paso County: Roadwork projects impacting traffic this week September 23 - 27

EL PASO COUNTY — As temperatures begin to cool off crews are working quickly to wrap up road maintenance before the onset of winter conditions.

Before you get your work week started we want to let you know about some road projects that are happening.

CDOT PAVING OPERATIONS

One of them is CDOT is doing some pavement striping on some busy roads in our area.

One location is on Highway 24, or the M.L.K Bypass, from the interstate all the way east to the Colorado Springs Airport.

Another is a big stretch of Powers Boulevard. From Platte Avenue to Highway 83.

Farther down south, Highway 85 will be getting some new striping from Fountain up to Colorado Springs.

This makes the road markings more visible for safer driving.

MARKSHEFFEL CLOSURE

This week you will also see some closures on Marksheffel Road, but thankfully most of the work will be done at night.

Starting at 7 p.m. the road will be temporarily closed from Stetson Hills Boulevard to North Carefree Circle. It will be reopened by 5:30 the next morning.

Crews will be doing some restriping and removing concrete barriers. This is all part of a bigger project to widen Marksheffel Road.

The detour you can use is Peterson Road.

SOUTH ACADEMY & I-25

And another week, another round of closures on South Academy Boulevard under I-25. The road will close every night this week at 7:00 so crews can do some bridge work.

It should be open before rush hour. Drivers will either need to use northbound or southbound I-25 as a detour.

