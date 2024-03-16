El Paso County residents call on snow removal companies to help clear neighborhood roads

EL PASO COUNTY — As the two-day winter storm comes to an end, residents across El Paso County are dealing with the clean up which could take a few days.

Stone and Flower, a Colorado Springs landscaping and snow removal company, said it has received around 500 calls over the past two days. Andrew Bast, the CEO of the company, said most of the calls are from residents asking for help clearing snow from driveways and residential sidewalks.

"They're calling from everywhere. It's just so much snow nobody can get out," he said. Bast said his company has helped people all over the county from Manitou Springs to Monument.

"Customers are saying they've never seen this much snow in a shorter period of time ever," said Bast.

One neighbor in the Greenland Preserve neighborhood just south of County Line Road in Monument said he has been stuck at his home for two days. He said county plows have not made it to his neighborhood yet, which is labeled as a priority three area.

“There are some drifts that are over three feet but I would say in some areas there’s a good 30 inches of snow," he said. “We don’t want to be stuck in an emergency where God forbid something happens and how are they going to get up here?"

El Paso County Public Works said plows just recently started working on priority two roads and will hopefully get to priority three roads, which include many residential areas, over the weekend. As for Colorado Springs, the city said crews finished up with secondary roads and school zones on Friday and will begin clearing residential roads between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday night.

Bast said with all the snow over the past few days it has taken crews about two hours to clear each driveway and surrounding sidewalks. He said they have had to turn away some customers because of the high volume of calls.

"It's becoming unsafe for our employees to continue to work this many hours and, you know, cold conditions and stuff like that. They can't do anymore," said Bast.

