El Paso County Public Health medical director to leave by end of the year

EL PASO COUNTY — On Monday, Dr. Robin Johnson, the medical director with El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) announced that she will be leaving her position at the end of the year.

In a statement, she said her decision to leave aligns with her contract which is up this year.

According to the EPCPH website, Dr. Robinson started working for the health department in 2018 after serving as the Deputy Medical Director with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

There are no reports on who will be Dr. Johnson's replacement.

She released the following statement about her decision to leave:

“The timing of this change in my position aligns with my contract dates, which is a natural time for transition. My contract is up at the end of this year, and I made the difficult decision not to renew it after three and a half years of service, including 22 months of an unprecedented pandemic response. The decision is multi-factorial, involving professional opportunities which I am currently pursuing; this decision will also provide the opportunity for me to spend more time with family and focus on my personal health. I plan to continue working closely with El Paso County Public Health and community partners on upstream public health prevention efforts, which is where my passions lie. I have nothing but respect and the most heartfelt thanks for steadfast leadership of my Director Susan Wheelan, Deputy Director DeAnn Ryberg, and Public Information Officer Michelle Beyrle, along with the rest of my public health colleagues during this historic time. Over the long hours and changing landscape, we have continuously found best practices and mission to align together for the health of our community. We will continue to be involved in conversations to develop medical and behavioral health collective impact models to address substance use disorders, youth resilience, and more. As I continue to explore these possibilities, I am excited to have ongoing opportunities to utilize my expertise and medical practice for health advocacy in the Pikes Peak region.”

