El Paso County prepares for winter weather as seasoned snow plow drivers show new drivers the ropes

EL PASO COUNTY — Mornings are starting to feel like fall, but El Paso County is already thinking about winter. Seasoned snow plow drivers spent Tuesday teaching new drivers how to use the plows and other heavy equipment.

Drivers say the training helps give them the skills they might need if they get caught during a winter storm.

"It benefits me, so, I know how to do all those things by myself in case I get in any bad conditions where there's no one else to help me," said Gabriel Ortiz, a driver with El Paso County Public Works.

Last week, snow removal crews in Colorado Springs prepared for the upcoming winter weather.

Remember, when you see plows out on the roads, give them plenty of room to work.

