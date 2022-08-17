El Paso County official recognized as the first recipient of the Guardian of Democracy Award

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Office of the Clerk and Recorder announce that the first recipient of the Guardian of Democracy Award went to one of their own.

“I am honored and humbled by this award from the CCCA,” said Clerk Broerman. “Clerks around the state have been under enormous scrutiny and pressure along with election staff members and volunteers. We all must work to protect the democratic principles for which this country stands. The cornerstone of which is making the voice of the people heard in fair and accurate elections.”

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman is the first recipient of the Guardian of Democracy award that was presented last week to him by the Colorado County Clerks Association (CCCA) last week at their summer conference.

“Clerks across the state know what Chuck has been through over the last two years. We have seen other clerks bend to political pressure and fail to do the right thing. No clerk in Colorado has faced more pressure than Chuck and yet he has never wavered in doing the right thing or in telling the truth,” said Matt Crane, CCCA Executive Director. “Chuck has also never failed to stand up for his fellow clerks across the state when they have faced threats and intimidation. We are honored to recognize Chuck for his integrity, courage, and leadership in following the law and telling the truth about Colorado elections.”

This new award from the CCCA is going to be presented to clerks like Broerman for their leadership in navigating challenging times with integrity, professional fortitude, and instilling confidence in our election process and the democratic process.

