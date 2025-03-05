El Paso County Nature Centers announce sticker contest, winners featured in each center

EL PASO COUNTY — Get ready to bring your creativity, because the El Paso County Nature Centers are hosting a sticker contest!

El Paso County Nature Centers need your help designing a sticker for Fountain Creek Nature Center, and/or Bear Creek Nature Center.

Design requirements:



All artwork submitted must be original.

Any drawing or painting medium is allowed.

Artwork must be related to the nature center you're designing for and should include local plants and animals.

The design must include either “Fountain Creek Nature Center” or “Bear Creek Nature Center” depending on the center you're designing for.

You can submit one design for each nature center, you do not have to design a sticker for both.

Any designs will vulgar, explicit, or illegal content won't be accepted.

Only PDFs, JPGs, and PNGs will be accepted.

You can find the design template here.

The deadline to submit designs is April 12, 2025. Winners will have their sticker featured in each nature center, and also win some sweet prizes.

To find where and how to submit your sticker, visit the Nature Center Sticker Design Contest website.





