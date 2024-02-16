El Paso County Leaders presented their State of the Region address for 2023 on Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Leaders from El Paso County summarized the challenges they faced in 2023 in the State of the Region address on Thursday.

Among topics discussed were roads and infrastructure, the veteran population, affordable housing, and several other issues of import.

The Office of Emergency Management warranted a shoutout as they performed instinctively in their efforts to make sure the results of severe weather were negated due to their performance on dealing with the damages.

One area that was a hot topic was the need for affordable housing, as the average price for a home in El Paso County was $450,000.

County Commissioner Cami Bremer believes the future of El Paso County is in good hands.

"Serving over 1,700 employers, hosting 42 job fairs, and serving 27,000 clients with job search and training opportunities,” said Bremer.

The full State of the Region address can be seen on the El Paso County YouTube Channel.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.