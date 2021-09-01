El Paso County launches online forum for parks master plan

EL PASO COUNTY — There's now an opportunity for citizens of El Paso County to make their voices heard when it comes to their parks. The County announced that they are launching an online forum that will allow residents to complete a survey and provide input for the 2021 El Paso County Parks Master Plan.

The website gives residents the opportunity to suggest ideas for parks, share perspectives, and provide recommendations on topics relevant to the El Paso County Parks Master Plan. All posted comments and ideas will be reviewed by GreenPlay, a parks and recreation management consulting firm working with the county.

In addition to the survey, some of the topics currently being asked on the site include:

• What is your favorite El Paso Count recreation program or park activity?

• What are the greatest strength or weaknesses of El Paso County parks and recreation system?

In addition to the public forum, the county says that a needs assessment survey is being conducted to better understand residents’ usage and needs for the park system. The county says answers to the survey will help guide the County's operations for the next 5 to 10 years.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter