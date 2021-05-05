Watch
El Paso County is searching for its next "Veteran of the Year" award recipient

Posted at 10:20 PM, May 04, 2021
EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County is currently searching for its next "Veteran of the Year" award recipient.

This honor goes to a veteran of any of the six military branches who is honorably discharged and lives in El Paso County.

The award was started in 2017 and each year the county has chosen to honor a veteran who is actively involved in helping the community and other veterans in the county.

If you know of a deserving local veteran, you can nominate them by filling out the form on the El Paso County website or by contacting the El Paso Veterans Services Office before June 30.

