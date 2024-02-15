El Paso County is detailing their plan for the 2024 Paving Program

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Department of Public Works has released its plans for the Paving Program in 2024.

To see the full list of roads set to get repairs in 2024 click here.

El Paso County aims to extend the life of paved roads, maintain current roadway operations, budget-optimized preservation plans, and increase the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) of the paved road network.

There is no plan to change the geometry of the roads, it is exclusively meant to repair and improve the current surface.

Last year, EPC road systems estimated paved roads measured 1159.21 centerline miles, and 2,364.44 lane miles. While gravel roads measured in at 1046 centerline miles, and 2078 lane miles.

The quality of the roads can be determined by using a 3D Laser Crack Management System, which is a system that uses high-speed cameras, and advanced optics to acquire high-resolution 3D profiles of the road.

The images are then ranked on a scale from 1-10, which allows them to target which roads provide the lowest quality.

From this process, the county can determine the budget, duration, and surface types, among other factors.

Upon finalizing this process, paving is expected to begin in early May or late April.

Paving In El Paso County will be divided across five districts:

District 1: 14.85 centerline miles

District 2: 13.52 centerline miles

District 3: 3.94 centerline miles

District 4: 3.30 centerline miles

District 5: 0.27 centerline miles

Preservation in El Paso County will be divided among the five districts as well:

District 1: 33.07 centerline miles

District 2: 35.10 centerline miles

District 3: 5.63 centerline miles

District 4: 31.12 centerline miles

District 5: 0 centerline miles

