January is National Radon Action Month and the El Paso County Health Center is encouraging residents to test their homes for radon.

According to the EPA, radon is the 2nd biggest cause of lung cancer and about 21,000 people die each year from radon causing lunch cancer.

In Colorado, the chances of your home having radon are high. Nearly 50 percent of Colorado homes have this colorless, radioactive gas. It may be hard to detect if your home has radon without a testing kit. This is why the El Paso County Health Center is using this month to remind people to get their homes tested.

“So, radon is an odorless, colorless gas, so it seeps into people’s houses because especially in the winter months, people's homes are usually warmer and have lower air pressures than the surrounding soil,” said Melissa Robertson, air quality program manager for El Paso County Health Center.

If you are on the market for a home, make sure you check the home before buying.

“And if there has never been any testing, or it hasn’t been tested in several years, we advise that they request that during the inspection process. That could just tell you if there’s high radon levels or not,” said Robertson.

Those at the El Paso County Health Center if you find a home you want to purchase has radon, don’t be discouraged. There are things that can be done during the negations process to resolve this.

Radon kits are inexpensive and can be purchased on the Colorado Department of Public Health’s website. Be sure to purchase a kit that is certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program.

For more information, visit the El Paso County Health website. You can find that link here.