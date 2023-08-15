El Paso County Deputy catches driver going 139 MPH on Highway 24, heads up, surge day approaching

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is reminding people that they are continuing to watch roads across the county.

Tuesday, an EPSO deputy working traffic safety clocked a motorist on Highway 24, mile marker 316 between Colorado Springs and Falcon, going 139 miles per hour and dangerously moving in and out of traffic putting others at risk. According to the deputy, the man's excuse, "he was late for work."

Due to the nature of the man's actions, not only was he late to work Tuesday, but the deputy handed the man a 32-point citation and a mandatory court appearance.

Under Colorado law, every driver in the state starts off with zero points on their driver's license. Points are accumulated, and if you acquire too many points within an allotted amount of time, your license will be suspended. You can see a breakdown of those point limits below:

Minor Drivers 17 & Under

Suspension Requirements



6 or more within any 12 months

7 or more at any point while under 18

Minor Driver 18-21

Suspension Requirements



9 or more within any 12 months

12 or more within any 24 months

14 or more at any point between the ages 18-21

Adult 21 and Over

Suspension Requirements



12 or more within any 12 months

18 or more within any 24 months

The length of the suspension is set by the hearing officer who takes previous driving history into account during the sentencing process. The maximum suspension that can be handed out is one year.

This traffic incident comes ahead of a Surge Day planned across El Paso County this upcoming Friday and Saturday. Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be teaming up to increase patrols across El Paso County in the evenings to crack down on drivers who may be impaired, excessively speeding, or under the influence of drugs, alcohol or a combination of the two.

According to Colorado State Patrol, they have investigated more deadly crashes in August, 18 in El Paso County than any other county for the past five years. The leading factors in those crashes are DUIs with 6 of the 18 being attributed to drives under the influence.

