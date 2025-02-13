El Paso County Court lifts Colorado City Council's stay order, recreational marijuana not appearing on ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a decision made by an El Paso County Court Judge, and the Colorado Supreme Court, recreational marijuana will not be appearing on Colorado Springs municipal election ballots in April.

In court documents from Thursday afternoon, an El Paso County judge ruled that the question of recreational marijuana will "not appear on ballots to avoid disenfranchising and confusing" voters.

According to the documents, the Supreme Court has declined "to exercise jurisdiction over the matter," after city council appealed to the Supreme Court for further deliberation.

This comes the day after the same judge granted the Colorado Springs City Council's motion to stay order pending appeal to the Supreme Court.

If the stay order had remained, it would have allowed city council to put the question of recreational marijuana back on the ballot.

At this time, neither side has released a statement on the decision.





