El Paso County Coroner's Office has yet to identify a skull found in 2020

EL PASO COUNTY — In October 2020, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office found an unidentified human skull in the Rampart Range area near Forest Service Roads 300 and 315.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System says that the skull was found by a bow hunter who was hunting in the area at the time.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the man had been dead for five or more years before his discovery in 2020. They estimate that he died sometime between 2010-2015.

You can find an artist rendering of the man below:

National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

The only distinguishing characteristic about the man is that he had a "right side peg lateral tooth" and a slight build.

