El Paso County Coroner identifies two people found dead in shooting

Disclaimer: This article deals with the topic of suicide, if you or anyone you know is in crisis— help is out there, dial 988 to get in touch with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the two people who were found dead after a shooting last Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as 32-year-old Tiana Smith, and the deceased man was identified as 50-year-old Donte Cross.

Smith's death is being investigated as a suicide, and Cross's death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to CSPD, when police officers arrived at the scene, they found both Smith and Cross with at least one gunshot wound.

There was one woman who also had a gunshot wound, but was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has not been identified.

CSPD reports that this is the 2nd homicide this year, and at this time last year, there were zero homicides.

BACKGROUND:

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a possible shooting near the 4100 block of Apollo Village Cir. at 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, January 18.

When the police arrived, they found two deceased people, one woman and one man, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Another woman was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

The CSPD Homicide Unit responded to the report and will take over the investigation. According to police, all parties are accounted for.

As of now, the two deceased people have not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

___





AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.