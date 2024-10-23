El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly announces resignation after 17-year tenure

EL PASO COUNTY — Following a 17-year tenure, El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly has decided to step away from the position.

According to the coroner's office, Dr. Kelly will vacate the position on December 31, 2024.

Dr. Kelly was instrumental and a co-founder of the El Paso County Child Fatality Review Team and is the board chair of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) groups that work to end teen and adult suicide.

Before his time as County Coroner, Dr. Kelly was a professor at University of Colorado Colorado Springs for over a decade, where he taught many courses on the investigation of injury and death.

During his time as Coroner, he has fought for stricter regulations on the qualifications to become El Paso's County Coroner, and other counties like his.

Dr. Leon Kelly discusses the need for stronger coroner requirements.

In an interview with KOAA from February, Dr. Kelly spoke on the crucial role that County Coroner plays in our community, and how these regulations would only serve to benefit the people affected.

"These aren't jobs for everybody, and so they need to be jobs that on day one, when you get elected and show up, people are going to die and bad things are going to happen and they need to be able to go." Dr. Leon Kelly for KOAA News5

His official resignation letter can be found below.

___





One Dead In Colorado After E.Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald's The Centers for Disease Control, (CDC) has issued a Food Safety Alert regarding E. coli infections in Colorado linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders. E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.