El Paso County Commissioners approve proclamation asking to ease COVID restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Commissioners have voted to approve a proclamation asking Gov. Polis to ease COVID restrictions across the state.

Commissioners said in the proclamation that lockdown policies have had unintended consequences and they urged Polis to "join the growing bipartisan movement across the county rapidly ease restriction, end mandates, return decision-making authority to local governments, and allow Coloradans to resume a more normal lifestyle."

The vote was unanimous with one commissioner absent.

Despite changes to the state COVID dial, El Paso County is still above the threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents keeping the county in Level Yellow on the dial.