El Paso County Commissioners and District Attorney sworn into office Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY — Tuesday in Colorado Springs, three district commissioners and a new District Attorney were sworn into office at Centennial Hall.

The following El Paso County Commissioners took the oath of office:



Carrie Geitner

Bill Wysong

Cory Applegate

District Attorney Michael Allen also took the oath for another term as the Fourth Judicial District Attorney.

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.