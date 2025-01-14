El Paso County Commissioners and District Attorney sworn into office Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY — Tuesday in Colorado Springs, three district commissioners and a new District Attorney were sworn into office at Centennial Hall.
The following El Paso County Commissioners took the oath of office:
- Carrie Geitner
- Bill Wysong
- Cory Applegate
District Attorney Michael Allen also took the oath for another term as the Fourth Judicial District Attorney.
