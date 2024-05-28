El Paso County Clerk's Office begins the process of ensuring the accuracy of voting equipment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk's Office is holding public testing to ensure the accuracy of the voting machines that will be used in the upcoming election on Jun. 25.

The systems they will be testing include the Central Count Scanners, and the Voter Service and Polling Center ballot marking devices.

The tests will begin starting on May 28, at 10 a.m. The testing will last until its completion which the Clerk's Office believes will be on May 30.

Testing will be located in the Peterson Counting Room at the Citizens Service on the second floor.

The Logic and Accuracy(L&A) test is comprised of three components:



System Function Test - This part of the test requires a pre-printed test deck with known results. This allows us to be confident that a vote for every choice is tested and placed in the correct "bucket" of results. This test verifies that the election was programmed correctly by county staff in the Election Management System (EMS).

Hardware Function Test - This test ensures all the EMS hardware that will be used in the election functions properly. For example, powering devices on and off, checking that battery-powered devices are holding a charge and printing from the ImageCastX ballot marking devices.

Integrity Check - The final part requires the party-balanced testing board to select a sample of a minimum of 25 blank ballots to vote as they choose. The testing board makes a hand tally of these ballots to check against the machine count after they are tabulated on a scanner of their choosing. This test is as expansive as the testing board chooses to make it in an effort to achieve the highest confidence in the EMS vote tabulation.

