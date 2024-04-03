Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office hosts student sticker design contest

I Voted
Copyright Getty Images. All Rights Reserved.
David McNew
I Voted
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 17:30:48-04

EL PASO COUNTY — First through twelfth-grade public, private, and home-schooled children are invited to enter their original design for the "I Voted" Student Sticker Contest being hosted by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

The Clerk and Recorder's Office announced that the sticker contest will award two winners in each of the following categories:

  • Elementary School (Grades 1-5)
  • Middle School (Grades 6-8)
  • High School (Grades 9-12)

To get the proper templates and documents for the competition, students should contact their school's administrative office or the Clerk's Election Department at 719-575-8683 or elections@elpasoco.com.

The deadline to submit entries to the Clerk and Recorder's Office has been extended to Friday, May 3.

The selected stickers will be included in the 2024 Presidential General Election mail ballot packets. The stickers may also be used for marketing and in future elections.

Artists of the winning stickers and their families will be guests on a tour of the Election Department on Election Day. Each of the winning classrooms will receive a $100 gift card.
____

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App