El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office hosts student sticker design contest

EL PASO COUNTY — First through twelfth-grade public, private, and home-schooled children are invited to enter their original design for the "I Voted" Student Sticker Contest being hosted by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

The Clerk and Recorder's Office announced that the sticker contest will award two winners in each of the following categories:



Elementary School (Grades 1-5)

Middle School (Grades 6-8)

High School (Grades 9-12)

To get the proper templates and documents for the competition, students should contact their school's administrative office or the Clerk's Election Department at 719-575-8683 or elections@elpasoco.com.

The deadline to submit entries to the Clerk and Recorder's Office has been extended to Friday, May 3.

The selected stickers will be included in the 2024 Presidential General Election mail ballot packets. The stickers may also be used for marketing and in future elections.

Artists of the winning stickers and their families will be guests on a tour of the Election Department on Election Day. Each of the winning classrooms will receive a $100 gift card.

____

____

