El Paso County Clerk and Recorder seeks to hire 750 for the upcoming November election

EL PASO COUNTY — In search of some part-time work, or are you seeking to get more involved in our election process? The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's office could use your help in this upcoming November election.

The clerk and recorder's office says it is seeking to hire 750 temporary positions this November. They have the following positions available and the qualifications needed for each position. You can read those below:

Logistics Judge



Performs daily courier deliveries to the offices of the Clerk & Recorder and Voter Service & Polling Centers (VSPCs). Prepares, maintains, repairs, delivers, and retrieves computer, voting, and other equipment and supplies. Assists in the maintenance of records and physical inventories of equipment information stored for archival purposes.

Must possess and maintain a valid Colorado Driver’s License.

Call Center Representative



Provides excellent customer service and information to voters by responding to routine inbound phone inquiries. Must be able to take detailed messages, perform basic data entry, and possess excellent customer service skills.

Data Entry Clerk



Provides administrative data entry support to the Elections Department through the statewide database, ensuring accuracy and adhering to department rules and regulations.

Ballot Processing Judge



Completes a variety of ballot processing tasks, including ballot sorting, scanning undelivered ballots, identifying signature discrepancies, removing ballots from envelopes, and ensuring there are no major tears or blemishes on the ballots.

Voter Service and Polling Center Judge



Assists in daily operations of Voter Service and Polling Center(s), including registering voters, voter address changes, issuing ballots, instructing voters to complete and sign applicable forms, and comply with election laws and rules.

Ballot Security Team



Works as a bipartisan team to collect ballots from secure 24/7 drop-off locations throughout the county and returns them securely to the mail office.

Qualifications:

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:



Typing speed of 30 WPM required in certain positions.

Ability to follow rules and regulations as outlined in procedure manuals.

Ability to adhere to ethical standards of conduct.

Must be punctual, detail-oriented, organized, cooperative, flexible, and able to follow instructions.

Ability to effectively communicate with county staff and the public – in person and/or by phone.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Must possess attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to operate standard office equipment, including but not limited to a computer, 10-key calculator, telephone, copy machine, scanner, and printer for particular job assignments.

Ability to multitask and shift priorities and schedule as needed would be ideal.

Maintain regular and punctual attendance.

Required Education and Experience:



Must be a U.S. citizen, registered to vote in Colorado, and sworn as an agent of the Clerk & Recorder’s Office to discharge the duties conveyed by CRS 42-1-210.

Depending on the position, must be registered with a major political party.

Pre-Employment Requirements:



Must pass conditional post-offer background investigation.

Driver’s License check for certain positions.

The office says the hourly wage for the positions starts at $16.50 and will have assignment lengths between three days and up to five weeks. With the date range of employment running from September 1 to December 1.

You can learn more and apply here.

