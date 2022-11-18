El Paso County Clerk and Recorder office to participate in state-wide election audit Saturday

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder announced Friday that it would be participating in the statewide Risk Limiting Audit (RLA) this Saturday with other Clerk and Recorder offices around the state.

The RLA is a statewide Colorado practice established by Section 1-7-515(2)(a) of the Colorado Revised Statutes. This process was established to greater ensure Colorado election security and transparency.

The audit this Saturday will allow officials to compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify that results were tabulated correctly and have not been manipulated.

The Secretary of State's Office will be focusing on Statewide and County Wide election results. The El Paso County Elections Department has decided to focus on the results of the races for United States Senator, Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Board of Education Member-At-Large, and City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 301.

The selection of the races to audit comes from the El Paso Counties' bi-partisan Audit Board. In an effort to make the process as transparent as possible, the audit process will be available for the public to view.

The Audit Board will convene at the Citizens Service Center, Election Department at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The public can watch the process from the windows located in the hallway outside of the Elections Division.

____

