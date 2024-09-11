El Paso County boy recognized for calling 911 after his grandma fell

EL PASO COUNTY — An El Paso County boy was recognized for his quick action Tuesday after his grandma was injured. Six-year-old Josiah Maina was at home with his grandma when she fell and was knocked unconscious.

Miana called 911 for help. He was able to give the dispatcher his address and kept his sister calm until first responders arrived.

Miana's mom, Adijah Langat, says she's incredibly proud of her son and is thankful he learned about calling 911 in school.

"Things happen in our lives, and sometimes you find yourself in a situation that the only person next to you is a child or a kid, and they better know how to call for help when there is an emergency because things can happen in our lives," said Langat.

Maina's grandmother made a full recovery.

