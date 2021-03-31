El Paso County approves master plan for New Santa Fe Open Space

EL PASO COUNTY — A new open space in El Paso County will soon be available to the public.

Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners for El Paso County voted to approve the New Santa Fe Open Space master plan.

The space is located near Ben Lomand Mountain in Palmer Lake and will be approximately 60 acres in size. It will offer a number of new hiking, mountain biking, and horseback trails.

"You'll come out of Palmer Lake or out of Monument, you'll be coming along the new Santa Fe Trail, and then you'll have a little option to go into this pretty open space. Nice overlooks, I think there'll be a few benches, maybe eventually a picnic table, but just a nice quiet place to enjoy nature," Susan Davies, Trails and Open Space Coalition Executive Director said.

The new open space will be open to the public sometime this summer or early fall.