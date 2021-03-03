El Paso County 5-star certified businesses can begin operating under Level Blue guidelines

EL PASO COUNTY — Colorado Springs announced Wednesday that 5-star certified businesses can immediately begin operating under Level Blue guidelines on the state COVID-19 dial.

For this to happen, the state needed to achieve a 70% vaccination rate among those 70 years and older. Governor Polis announced Tuesday that the state had reached that goal.

Under Level Blue, most businesses can move to operating at 50 percent capacity.

The application for 5-star certification is still open. You can find information from the county on how to apply here: How to Submit an El Paso County Five-Star Business Certification Application.

Find more information on the guidelines of each level on the state COVID-19 dial here: COVID-19 dial dashboard