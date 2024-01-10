El Paso County 2024 budget outlines more funding for public safety, TABOR refunds

Watch Now
Here's what your tax dollars are being used for in El Paso County. Commissioners signed off on the 2024 budget today, and approved an additional $20 million to spend compared to last year.
EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners approved the 2024 budget during their meeting on Tuesday.

The $491.6 million budget is up $20 million from the county's budget last year. It includes $215.4 million for unrestricted general fund expenditures that go toward things like public safety, community resources, public works, and more.

The general fund budget allocates $97,288,594 to public safety, which is a 9% increase from last year. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will receive 9% more in funding than last year, including $2.5 million to cover the cost of the jail's medical contract and $500,000 going toward extradition costs.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office will receive almost 7% more in general funds than last year. The budget shows a portion of that money will go toward hiring seven more employees. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will receive a 22% increase in general funding to hire another medical examiner and death investigator plus $450,000 for a new X-ray scanner.

The 2024 budget outlines a one-time increase of $12 million for resurfacing and construction of high-priority roads. There is also a $31.6 million Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) overage shown in the budget. The county said in a press release the money will be given back to residents, translating to a $134-dollar credit on property tax bills.
