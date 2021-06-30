Watch
El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect near SE Colorado Springs

KOAA News5
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jun 30, 2021
EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in an area between Colorado Springs and Security-Widefield Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a suspect in the area of Hancock Ave. and Montrose Ave.

Residents in the area are asked to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

This area is near I-25 and Lake Ave.

This story will be updated once we know more.

