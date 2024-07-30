El Paso and Teller County Sheriffs give deputies authority in both jurisdictions

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A new partnership between the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) gives deputies jurisdiction in both counties.

El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell brought their agencies together at the county line Monday afternoon to give around 100 deputies joint commission during a swearing-in ceremony.

The two sheriffs said the collaboration will help them respond to and solve crimes more efficiently.

"This just makes a lot of sense. It will expedite those investigations, rather than slowing down and determining jurisdiction and boundaries," said Sheriff Roybal.

"We're both elected officials of our own counties, but that doesn't mean that we can't work together and support each other when the need arises," said Sheriff Mikesell.

The two sheriffs said the goal of the partnership isn't about cracking down on speeding drivers, for example, but instead on crime sprees that may start in one county and end in the other.

TCSO Commander Sven Bonnelycke said deputies in both agencies have the same training, which helps the partnership run smoothly. TCSO Commander Kevin Tedesco said the joint commission will help both agencies daily. The sheriffs said areas like Rampart Range Road and Old Stage Road are places where having dual jurisdiction would help deputies during calls for service.

Sheriff Roybal said the goal is to swear in all EPSO and TCSO deputies with commission in both counties.

___

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival A thrilling, yet wet event happened this past weekend in Cañon City. The annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival took place and photojournalist Carl Winder shows us what the water means to the community. Annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival takes place through Saturday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.