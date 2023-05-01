Eight Pueblo Police Officers sworn in as Special Deputy Traffic Enforcement Deputies

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office swore in eight Pueblo Police Officers as Special Deputy Traffic Enforcement Deputies on Thursday.

The officers now have the jurisdiction and ability to enforce traffic laws throughout Pueblo County. The deputation of these officers comes as Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Pueblo Police Department work together to make Pueblo County streets safer.

“We really want to expand on our traffic enforcement. This has been a major concern for a lot of our citizens,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “I see this collaboration as a great vehicle to be a force multiplier for traffic enforcement and for getting it under control.”

According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Pueblo County had a total of 2,385 traffic accidents with 29 of those accidents being fatal in 2022.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.