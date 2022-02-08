Eight people murdered so far in 2022 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Between the start of the new year and February 1, Colorado Springs Police Department has investigated eight murders.

Most recently, 26-year old Lizet Salinas and her eight-month old baby, George Weingarten, marked the seventh and eighth homicides in the City.

The two were shot inside their home, allegedly by Salinas husband, David Weingarten.

The arrest affidavit says Weingarten called the police after allegedly shooting Salidas and their son, saying "I've been feeling not good lately and something just came over me".

Now, Salinas twin sister, Lizbeth, is taking care of the Salinas 20-month old daughter, Amber Marie, who they say was found in the home during the murders.

"She used to sleep alone in her crib, Now she won't. She needs to be cradled now. She won't eat on her own anymore," said Lizbeth when describing her nieces behavior.

This time last year, CSPD had only investigated one homicide.

CSPD says even though the number of homicides is up comparatively, it is not an indicator that this year's homicide rate will be higher than 2021.

"We investigate what occurs, we are looking for justice for that victim. Holding people accountable. I can't tell you that we are going prevent homicides from happening, that is not the case," said Lieutenant Jame Sokolik with the Colorado Spring Police Department.

Colorado Springs had the highest number of homicides in one year in 2021.



