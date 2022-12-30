Egg shortage hitting Colorado Springs, growing group creating a buffer against it

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you've had trouble finding eggs at your local grocery store, you're not alone. Stores around the nation are experiencing a shortage and have been for some time.

The primary reason for the shortage is the spreading of Avian flu which is reducing poultry flocks while driving up the price of eggs. Around six million chickens have been euthanized in Colorado alone due to the flu. Some grocery chains are now limiting eggs to two cartons per customer.

However, an unlikely group of people is growing in the community: chicken owners. They have created their own buffer against egg shortages and are helping others keep their fridges stocked as well.

Karie Mullins has owned chickens in her backyard for three years. She said her family first got them to have their own supply of eggs and hasn't had to worry about the supply at the grocery store for years.

"We can get anywhere from 12 to, like, today we got 22 chicken eggs," she said. "I don't even think about going to the store anymore to get eggs. Just come out back and you get them."

Mullins said she has seen more and more people invest in owning chickens. Sophie and Megan May, also own chickens in a coop behind their home. The mother and daughter duo said the supply of eggs from the chickens is more than enough for their family and they now sell eggs to neighbors.

"We love just being able to come out here and have a, you know, fairly consistent egg source that we know is really healthy and it's comforting," said Megan.

The price of eggs has risen almost 50% since last year, which is more than any other grocery product, according to Consumer Price Index. The demand for eggs has also been up recently due to the holidays, which is another factor in the shortage.

