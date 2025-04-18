Egg prices drop slightly ahead of Easter Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The price of eggs has gone down slightly compared to early-year highs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The downward trend comes as the demand for a dozen is climbing ahead of Easter Sunday.

Data from NielsenIQ, a global consumer research firm, shows egg costs have dropped for the first time since October. The data shows the average price for a dozen eggs in the U.S. peaked at $6.59 in mid-March and decreased to $6.27 by the end of the month. That's a 75% increase over the past year.

On Friday, the lowest price for a dozen eggs at King Soopers and Safeway stores in Colorado Springs was $5.99. Some shoppers said they were hoping for a bigger price drop this month.

“We’re really not seeing any of that. As you saw, they’re still $6 a dozen at their cheapest," said Brody Nickel.

“I bought some eggs Monday and they were 6.99 for a dozen, for the brown eggs, which is a little lower than I’m used to seeing." said Terry Smith.

News5's Maggie Bryan posted on Facebook to ask if any families with young kids were thinking of skipping out on Easter egg traditions because of the price of eggs.

Heather I. replied: "We're painting rocks... my kids love it and they stay scattered in the yard long after for us to enjoy."

Elizabeth P said: "We have a big family. We usually go all out and everyone gets to dye a dozen. This year we will all just dye one dozen together

Kimbery S. said: "I paid $10 for 24 white eggs which is crazy, however, yes, I will still dye real eggs. $10 to create memories and traditions is a small price to me for Easter fun."

