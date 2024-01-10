Effort to create a new open space in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — There's a push to create a new open space in Woodland Park. The city and a nonprofit called Teller Trail Team are trying to open the Avengers Open Space.

The area is currently a mixture of both National Forest land and private property. The owner of that property has recently put the land up for sale. Now, the City of Woodland Park is waiting for approval to purchase the land.

"One of the things that was identified by the Woodland Park community as a whole is the desire for more trails and better access to National Forest and these wild areas that we all love so much," said Chris Gonzales, Founder of the Teller Trail Team. "So, this checks so many boxes for the city and also for the community."

If approved, the city would get the money needed to buy the land through Woodland Park's Great Outdoors Colorado Grant.

